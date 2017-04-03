Twist continues to grow

Xenia Daily Gazette

XENIA & JAMESTOWN - With more than 300 employees at eight facilities in Jamestown and Xenia, growth has become a common theme across the past few decades at Twist Incorporated. Founded in 1971 with 4,000-square-feet of manufacturing space and six employees, today Twist is one of the top five spring manufacturers in all the United States with a combined half million square feet of combined space.

