Twist continues to grow
XENIA & JAMESTOWN - With more than 300 employees at eight facilities in Jamestown and Xenia, growth has become a common theme across the past few decades at Twist Incorporated. Founded in 1971 with 4,000-square-feet of manufacturing space and six employees, today Twist is one of the top five spring manufacturers in all the United States with a combined half million square feet of combined space.
