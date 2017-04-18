Shelter to host Break-Out 5K -
Residents and their dogs can join adoptable dogs that will be breaking out of Greene County Animal Control and Shelter for the agency's 5K Run/Walk from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, on the Little Miami Scenic Trail. "This will be our first Breaking Out 5K Walk/Run," said Greene County Animal Control and Shelter Director Dennis McCarthy.
