Rotary ready for pancakes -
The Xenia Rotary Club is holding its Annual Pancake Day 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at the Greene County Fairgrounds Assembly Hall. Tickets cost $6 and includes pancakes, a side of sausage, juice, milk or coffee.
