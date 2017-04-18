Remembering R. Hayes Hamilton
R. Hayes Hamilton was a Xenia active who became the maitre-d'hotel at the Flanders in Ocean City, N.J. His ability to manage a major hotel was legendary. As a Red Cross Captain in 1911, he saw the need for a movie projector which could reflect movies on the ceiling to bedridden veteran could enjoy the.
