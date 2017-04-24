Prom safety nothing to mock -
Xenia Daily Gazette Xenia High School held its annual mock crash in preparation for the prom, held April 22 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Students acted as victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troy Country Club
|Apr 22
|wbush
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Dear Ron,...
|Apr 18
|Leon Harrison
|1
|stop!!!
|Apr 18
|Tantor
|1
|Stop watching 7 news
|Apr 17
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
|howdy
|Apr 16
|The Duke of Hazard
|6
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Apr 16
|Stevie
|27
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC