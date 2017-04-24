New RecoveryPlus opens to help others

The culmination of a grassroots community movement of thousands of residents recently came to fruition this month, as local recovery activists have obtained a 15,050-square-foot facility on North Broad Street in Fairborn, which will serve as a headquarters for a greater vision that grounds itself in "doing the next right thing" and helping others and saving lives in the growing war against drug and alcohol addiction. "We are hoping to have a grand opening by the beginning of June," said Fairborn Against Heroin President Jason Kegley, a founder of the movement, which now does business as RecoveryPlus.

