New RecoveryPlus opens to help others -
The culmination of a grassroots community movement of thousands of residents recently came to fruition this month, as local recovery activists have obtained a 15,050-square-foot facility on North Broad Street in Fairborn, which will serve as a headquarters for a greater vision that grounds itself in "doing the next right thing" and helping others and saving lives in the growing war against drug and alcohol addiction. "We are hoping to have a grand opening by the beginning of June," said Fairborn Against Heroin President Jason Kegley, a founder of the movement, which now does business as RecoveryPlus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|stop!!!
|13 hr
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Dear Ron,...
|13 hr
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Troy Country Club
|Apr 22
|wbush
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Stop watching 7 news
|Apr 17
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
|howdy
|Apr 16
|The Duke of Hazard
|6
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Apr 16
|Stevie
|27
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC