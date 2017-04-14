New coffee shop opening in Dayton region

New coffee shop opening in Dayton region

24 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A new coffee shop is preparing to open in downtown Xenia. Business Owner Cynthia "Cymp" Stemple, who returned to Xenia after 20 years in Ukraine, has been wanting to open her own business for a while when an opportunity came up to open "Coffee Hub Xenia."

