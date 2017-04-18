New buildings would solve myriad issu...

New buildings would solve myriad issues -

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia residents are being asked May 2 to pass a 4.2 mil bond issue to construct new high school and middle school buildings. The State of Ohio, through the Ohio Facility Construction Commission, is providing more than $28 million, around 40 percent of the total cost.

