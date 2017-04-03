More than Just Ink
It wasn't long ago that Jason Baker was teetering on edge of bankruptcy, chasing a dream out of his garage on Columbus Street. After a series of ups and downs, today the Xenia man's business is flourishing, with three locations and 30 employees encompassing Just Ink Tees & Embroidery, which started in October of 2012.
