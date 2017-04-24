Meetings regarding Carnegie Library set -
The City of Xenia, in partnership with the volunteer group Xenia Carnegie Library Friends, is hosting a series of planning meetings to discuss revival efforts for the building. The first meeting will take place 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 in the Henry Hudson Room of the Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market St. The meeting will include an overview and recap of the recent historic structures report by architect Steve Avdakov of Heritage Architectural Associates, and offer a chance to meet members of the Xenia Carnegie Library Friends, who will discuss memories of the old Library and plans for the future revitalization efforts.
