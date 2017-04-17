Man accused of robbery found guilty

After three days of trial and three hours of deliberation, a Greene County jury found a man guilty of robbery, kidnapping and abduction April 13. Bryan Goney, 38, was arrested Nov. 13, 2016, 20 minutes after a masked man robbed a woman at gunpoint at the Circle K on East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn. Goney was found outside a white U-Haul van at the Circle K on Progress Drive, Xenia.

