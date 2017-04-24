Heads up: An invasion is coming
It seems to me that folks hereabouts should be forewarned that in a few weeks we will be subjected to what might be called an "invasion." Oh, it won't be by zombies, aliens from outer space, or locusts - nope, it's going to be by very friendly "Hams", known more formally as "amateur radio operators."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Ilg17
|20,979
|President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts.
|Thu
|wormwood
|7
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Retired teacher
|31,984
|Dear Ron,...
|Apr 24
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Troy Country Club
|Apr 22
|wbush
|2
|Stop watching 7 news
|Apr 17
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
|Tasha Sutton
|Apr 11
|Whodey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC