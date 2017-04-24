Heads up: An invasion is coming

Heads up: An invasion is coming

Tuesday Apr 25

It seems to me that folks hereabouts should be forewarned that in a few weeks we will be subjected to what might be called an "invasion." Oh, it won't be by zombies, aliens from outer space, or locusts - nope, it's going to be by very friendly "Hams", known more formally as "amateur radio operators."

Xenia, OH

