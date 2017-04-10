GMH doing the Safety Dance -

27 min ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

In the Leapfrog Group's bi-annual grade release, Xenia-based Greene received an A, placing it in the top 31 percent of the more than 2,600 hospitals reviewed. "We're just really pleased because the A rating, it really represents how well hospitals protect its patients," said GMH President Rick Dodds.

Xenia, OH

