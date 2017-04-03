First 2017 neighborhood night out set

The City of Xenia is set to kick-off its Neighborhood Night Out series 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at Shawnee Elementary School, 92 Ankeney Mill Road. Neighborhood Night Out is an outdoor information program spearheaded by Xenia allowing city administrators and vital community partners to casually interact with Xenia residents in various neighborhoods.

