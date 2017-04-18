Downtown on cusp of revival -
Despite the loss of some businesses in and in near downtown Xenia during the first quarter of 2017, the revitalization is clearly underway. Several new businesses have opened their doors and other local businesses owners are banning together to try and keep that trend going.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|Dear Ron,...
|4 hr
|Leon Harrison
|1
|stop!!!
|7 hr
|Tantor
|1
|Stop watching 7 news
|Mon
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
|howdy
|Sun
|The Duke of Hazard
|6
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Sun
|Stevie
|27
|And what happened to America First?
|Apr 15
|The Old Cold Warrior
|10
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC