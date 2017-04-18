Dayton college student moving bulk foods store to downtown Xenia
A Sinclair Community College student with an interest in nutrition and business is moving his bulk foods store to downtown Xenia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|no vote
|20,963
|Stop watching 7 news
|19 hr
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
|howdy
|Sun
|The Duke of Hazard
|6
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Sun
|Stevie
|27
|And what happened to America First?
|Apr 15
|The Old Cold Warrior
|10
|gays vacationing on Dale hollow Lake inTennessee
|Apr 14
|jerry
|1
|Tasha Sutton
|Apr 11
|Whodey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC