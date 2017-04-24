Council meeting heated as residents talk schools -
The Xenia City Council meeting turned confrontational April 27 when residents became infuriated that council was not allowing what they felt was ample time for people to speak out against a school bond issue on the May 2 ballot. Residents packed the chambers in the city administration building to speak about the proposed 4.2 mill, 37-year levy, which would allow the Xenia Community School District to build a high school/middle school complex to replace the current buildings.
