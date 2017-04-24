Council meeting heated as residents talk schools

Council meeting heated as residents t...

The Xenia City Council meeting turned confrontational April 27 when residents became infuriated that council was not allowing what they felt was ample time for people to speak out against a school bond issue on the May 2 ballot. Residents packed the chambers in the city administration building to speak about the proposed 4.2 mill, 37-year levy, which would allow the Xenia Community School District to build a high school/middle school complex to replace the current buildings.

