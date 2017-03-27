Career center celebrates 50 years

In the mid-1960s, Superintendent Eugene Kavanagh and Director Wallace Gossett fostered a dream that would allow high school students from all corners of Greene County to have access to career training that would benefit them for a lifetime. Their dream lives on 50 years later as Greene County Career Center continues to expand programming to meet the needs of current and future students and the region's workforce.

