ARRL to Offer QSL Wall at Hamvention

May 19-21 in Xenia, Ohio, ARRL is borrowing a tradition from Friedrichshafen, Germany's Ham Radio event - a QSL wall, where visitors can tack up their QSL cards for all to see. "The big wall at Friedrichshafen is very popular and covered with hundreds and hundreds of cards by the end of the show," said Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, who is ARRL Marketing Manager.

