ARRL to Offer QSL Wall at Hamvention
May 19-21 in Xenia, Ohio, ARRL is borrowing a tradition from Friedrichshafen, Germany's Ham Radio event - a QSL wall, where visitors can tack up their QSL cards for all to see. "The big wall at Friedrichshafen is very popular and covered with hundreds and hundreds of cards by the end of the show," said Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, who is ARRL Marketing Manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts.
|5 hr
|ardith
|6
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|20 hr
|Retired teacher
|31,984
|stop!!!
|Mon
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Dear Ron,...
|Mon
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Troy Country Club
|Apr 22
|wbush
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Stop watching 7 news
|Apr 17
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC