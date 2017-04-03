911 dispatcher calls it a career -

911 dispatcher calls it a career -

A graduate of Xenia High School, Miller started her public safety career as a dispatcher with the Spring Valley Fire Department, where she also served as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician . Miller began her career with Xenia in 1989 as a part-time communications operator and accepted a full-time position in 1992.

