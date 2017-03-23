XPD swears promotes, swears in officers -
The City of Xenia Police Division recently promoted three officers and hired another, bringing the police division to 43 sworn positions. Chris Stutes was promoted from sergeant to captain and will oversee administrative services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember Pearl Harbor!
|23 min
|The Old Cold Warrior
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,926
|Winnie Peacock (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|The Truth
|7
|Hey, you so-called conservative Pentagon pimps!
|19 hr
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Good morning, my cupcakes and snowflakes!
|Thu
|Net Nut
|1
|Local rapper denies his group, Diamond Cut, is ... (May '08)
|Wed
|MARYJANE
|27
|To you professional-veteran victims out there:
|Wed
|Didndunuffin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC