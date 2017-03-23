XPD swears promotes, swears in officers

XPD swears promotes, swears in office...

The City of Xenia Police Division recently promoted three officers and hired another, bringing the police division to 43 sworn positions. Chris Stutes was promoted from sergeant to captain and will oversee administrative services.

