Xenia woman pleads not guilty -

Xenia woman pleads not guilty -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

An indictment earlier in the week led a Xenia woman, charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, to plead not guilty in Greene County Common Pleas Court March 24. Kathy J. Smith, 63, was also charged with aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or other drugs, first-degree misdemeanors. Attorney Peter Certo entered Smith's plea as she was arraigned in Judge Stephen Wolaver's courtroom under the direction of Magistrate Raymond Dundes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Winnie Peacock (Aug '16) 26 min Winnie 14
Good morning and afternoon to my liberal loons! 3 hr Fan of Leon The Man 3
Ryan Luke St John arrested for murdering 2 year... 3 hr brystjohn 2
Me posting "horrible" stuff??? 9 hr Leon Harrison 1
"My 10th Facebook ban begins" 11 hr JezMyOpinion 4
agatha boucles d oreilles par conséquent 12 hr agathaparis 1
Troy Mayor Wed vote them out 1
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC