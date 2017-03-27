Xenia woman pleads not guilty -
An indictment earlier in the week led a Xenia woman, charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, to plead not guilty in Greene County Common Pleas Court March 24. Kathy J. Smith, 63, was also charged with aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or other drugs, first-degree misdemeanors. Attorney Peter Certo entered Smith's plea as she was arraigned in Judge Stephen Wolaver's courtroom under the direction of Magistrate Raymond Dundes.
