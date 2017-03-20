Xenia woman indicted for fatal crash that killed one - 11:11 am updated:

A Xenia woman has been indicted by a Greene County Grand Jury on four counts stemming from a fatal car accident on Hussey Road in August 2016. Kathy J. Smith, 63, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony with mandatory imprisonment; aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or other drugs, first-degree misdemeanors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.