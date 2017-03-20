Xenia woman indicted for fatal crash ...

Xenia woman indicted for fatal crash that killed one - 11:11 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

A Xenia woman has been indicted by a Greene County Grand Jury on four counts stemming from a fatal car accident on Hussey Road in August 2016. Kathy J. Smith, 63, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony with mandatory imprisonment; aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or other drugs, first-degree misdemeanors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To you professional-veteran victims out there: 1 hr The Old Cold Warrior 1
Please tell me about Dayton (particularly North... Mon Tantor 5
Local News Is Terrible Mon Nwords 9
J Witt Short Arms... Mon MarkHammond 1
President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts. Sun Dindunuffin 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun That One White Guy 20,929
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) Sun SVGSucks 25
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,712,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC