Xenia woman indicted for fatal crash that killed one - 11:11 am updated:

Xenia woman indicted for fatal crash that killed one
A Xenia woman has been indicted by a Greene County Grand Jury on four counts stemming from a fatal car accident on Hussey Road in August 2016. Kathy J. Smith, 63, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony with mandatory imprisonment; aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or other drugs, first-degree misdemeanors.
