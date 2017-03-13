Woman in jail after alleged stabbing -

Tuesday Mar 14 Xenia Daily Gazette

A Xenia woman is in the Greene County Jail after a domestic-related altercation in the 400 block of Bellbrook Avenue March 12. According to Xenia police, Janna Anderson, 36, was charged with one count of felonious assault after allegedly stabbing her roomate, Willie Brown, shortly before midnight. Police said they had to use force to enter the apartment and took Anderson into custody without incident.

