UPDATED: Merrick brothers indicted in...

UPDATED: Merrick brothers indicted in YS double homicide - 12:49 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

A Greene County Grand Jury has indicted Dustin Merrick and Bret Merrick for various charges stemming from the Jan. 15 homicides of William "Skip" Brown and Sherri Mendenhall of Yellow Springs. Dustin Merrick, 26, of Xenia, was charged with nine counts: two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thanks, Paul D.! 10 hr Jamestown gurl 3
Read The Bible 18 hr Literature Lover 2
"We see the D.C. swamp creatures" 19 hr Leon Harrison 1
Any good bars or clubs in Dayton? 19 hr Dindunuffin 5
I'm not fussin' or a cussin'...... (Oct '14) 20 hr Literature Lover 4
From Dayton, Ohio, we see D.C. swamp creatures... 20 hr Literature Lover 1
Tasha Sutton 21 hr Jamestown gurl 2
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC