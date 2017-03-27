UPDATED: Merrick brothers indicted in YS double homicide - 12:49 pm updated:
A Greene County Grand Jury has indicted Dustin Merrick and Bret Merrick for various charges stemming from the Jan. 15 homicides of William "Skip" Brown and Sherri Mendenhall of Yellow Springs. Dustin Merrick, 26, of Xenia, was charged with nine counts: two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanks, Paul D.!
|10 hr
|Jamestown gurl
|3
|Read The Bible
|18 hr
|Literature Lover
|2
|"We see the D.C. swamp creatures"
|19 hr
|Leon Harrison
|1
|Any good bars or clubs in Dayton?
|19 hr
|Dindunuffin
|5
|I'm not fussin' or a cussin'...... (Oct '14)
|20 hr
|Literature Lover
|4
|From Dayton, Ohio, we see D.C. swamp creatures...
|20 hr
|Literature Lover
|1
|Tasha Sutton
|21 hr
|Jamestown gurl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC