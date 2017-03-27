UPDATED: Merrick brothers indicted in YS double homicide - 12:49 pm updated:

A Greene County Grand Jury has indicted Dustin Merrick and Bret Merrick for various charges stemming from the Jan. 15 homicides of William "Skip" Brown and Sherri Mendenhall of Yellow Springs. Dustin Merrick, 26, of Xenia, was charged with nine counts: two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice.

