Remembering Emma Jean Cherry
Miss Jean Cherry was a noted composer, author and multi-talented musician. She studied voice in Paris and New York City and was accepted by the Metropolitan Opera, but declined in order to return to Xenia where she served as Choir director of the First United Presbyterian Church.
