Recovery advocates forging common good - 1:13 pm updated:
Greene County News Pastor Greg Delaney was the main speaker. Delaney is also the Outreach Coordinator for Woodhaven Ohio, a residential treatment facility in Dayton and has spent the last 18 months working with the Office of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's Heroin Unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|16 hr
|smart
|40
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|This is why I am an Ann Fan!
|Sun
|Ann Fan
|3
|I want to fight blacks
|Sat
|Kellyanne and Spicer
|4
|Looking for balls
|Sat
|DementedDonnyDrumpf
|3
|I give head
|Sat
|Melania
|3
|I love tacos
|Sat
|Sex Boy 69
|3
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC