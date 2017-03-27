Police surround a Xenia home on Steve...

Police surround a Xenia home on Stevenson -

Friday Mar 17

Greene County Regional SWAT, Greene County Sheriff, Xenia Police and other area law enforcement agencies are currently surrounding a home on Stevenson Road on March 17. Officials have said that there is a stand off with a wanted person believed to be hold up in the house and tear gas and a robot have been been deployed.

