Police surround a Xenia home on Stevenson -
Greene County Regional SWAT, Greene County Sheriff, Xenia Police and other area law enforcement agencies are currently surrounding a home on Stevenson Road on March 17. Officials have said that there is a stand off with a wanted person believed to be hold up in the house and tear gas and a robot have been been deployed.
