Joslin Diabetes Center comes to Greene Memorial -
Xenia and eastern Greene County residents now have more help to manage their diabetes right in their own community. Thanks to Kettering Health Network , a Joslin Diabetes Center now resides on the campus of Greene Memorial Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|gotcha
|20,900
|Please tell me about Dayton (particularly North...
|12 hr
|Win some loose some
|1
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|22 hr
|smart
|44
|I want to fight downtown
|Wed
|Mofo
|3
|Local News Is Terrible
|Wed
|betty
|5
|I am a teenaged lesbian!
|Wed
|Bert
|8
|Leon, hope you have a 401k
|Wed
|Informant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC