Joslin Diabetes Center comes to Green...

Joslin Diabetes Center comes to Greene Memorial -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia and eastern Greene County residents now have more help to manage their diabetes right in their own community. Thanks to Kettering Health Network , a Joslin Diabetes Center now resides on the campus of Greene Memorial Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr gotcha 20,900
Please tell me about Dayton (particularly North... 12 hr Win some loose some 1
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 22 hr smart 44
I want to fight downtown Wed Mofo 3
Local News Is Terrible Wed betty 5
I am a teenaged lesbian! Wed Bert 8
Leon, hope you have a 401k Wed Informant 1
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,612,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC