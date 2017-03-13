IT student earns first place -

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Senior Adrianna Holley from the Information Technology program placed first in Word Processing Skills at the recent Business Professionals of America Regional Leadership Conference to lead all Greene County Career Center students. Holley, from Xenia, will advance to the BPA State Leadership Conference and competition in Columbus on Thursday- Friday, March 16-17.

