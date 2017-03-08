Deputies suspect drugs caused man's d...

Deputies suspect drugs caused man's death at SW Ohio jail

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Marietta Times

A southwestern Ohio sheriff says a man arrested after a traffic stop died at the jail, and deputies suspect he had ingested a baggie of drugs that led to his death. Greene County Gene Fischer says the 32-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped Tuesday morning, when deputies found drugs inside it.

