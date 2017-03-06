CSU celebrating 130 years -
Taking place 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 in the Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center, the celebration will feature a keynote speech by the Rev. Dr. Gloria Wade-Dillon, class of 1977.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|TimeToAct
|31,978
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|penisss
|23
|Leon's shrink
|12 hr
|Informant
|1
|help me find all his baby mommas (Apr '12)
|14 hr
|Jesspitt
|4
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|18 hr
|Darling girl
|26
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Check 'n Go employees demand protection (Jul '08)
|19 hr
|Anonymous
|54
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC