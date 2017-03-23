Brandies: Be careful where you plant those 'little' trees
I grew up in a house in Ohio surrounded with tall trees and with just about the right amount of shade and sun. It didn't seem the trees changed a bit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Frankspickelbarre...
|20,927
|GOP is full of gas!
|7 hr
|Dindunuffin
|1
|Remember Pearl Harbor!
|10 hr
|The Old Cold Warrior
|1
|Winnie Peacock (Aug '16)
|20 hr
|The Truth
|7
|Hey, you so-called conservative Pentagon pimps!
|Thu
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Good morning, my cupcakes and snowflakes!
|Thu
|Net Nut
|1
|Local rapper denies his group, Diamond Cut, is ... (May '08)
|Wed
|MARYJANE
|27
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC