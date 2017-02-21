Xenia students recognize Black Histor...

Xenia students recognize Black History Month - 1:40 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

We owe the celebration of Black History Month to Dr. Carter G. Woodson. He established the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History in 1915, and a year later founded the widely respected Journal of Negro History.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 38 min democrat 20,852
Winnie Peacock 59 min Winnie 4
"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban" 4 hr Leon Harrison 6
Don't move here 4 hr Fan of Leon The Man 2
Ryan Lucas St John 11 hr Truth seeker 21
Rappers and heavy metal (Jan '11) 16 hr Rap 22
Looking for Chad Shanks he is a dear friend 16 hr Looking 1
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,069,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC