Xenia Municipal Court -
Jason C. Richards, guilty aggravated menacing, $713 fines, 180 days, 154 suspended, 180 days credit for 26, suspended 154 on condition NFV within five years and succesfull completion of probation. No contact with alleged victim for two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Air Report Removed
|20,816
|I am a teenaged lesbian!
|15 hr
|Harv
|2
|Libraries are rude
|17 hr
|Tantor
|3
|Be careful about which you open-border dim Dems...
|18 hr
|The Duke of Hazard
|1
|Joesph Tracey Kmart exposes self 2008
|Tue
|Beechama
|1
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Feb 6
|bannanas
|14
|"So many unconstitutional experts!"
|Feb 5
|Leon Harrison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC