Xenia High School Closing on May 19 t...

Xenia High School Closing on May 19 to Let Students Attend Hamvention

Xenia High School has announced that it will cancel classes on Friday, May 19, so students there can attend the opening day of Hamventio n . The largest Amateur Radio gathering in the US will take place in Xenia for the first time this spring after being forced to relocate when long-time venue, Hara Arena, closed.

