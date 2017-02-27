Xenia High School Closing on May 19 to Let Students Attend Hamvention
Xenia High School has announced that it will cancel classes on Friday, May 19, so students there can attend the opening day of Hamventio n . The largest Amateur Radio gathering in the US will take place in Xenia for the first time this spring after being forced to relocate when long-time venue, Hara Arena, closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|7 min
|Keep them safe
|31,972
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Harold Blockman
|20,854
|Dayton-area college bar named one of best in Am...
|3 hr
|curious
|2
|Winnie Peacock (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Just another crush
|5
|jimmy dean walker may 12
|Feb 25
|whats up
|2
|Jimmy Dean Walker Maybe commonwealth drive arou... (Jun '16)
|Feb 25
|whats up
|2
|Looking for Chad Shanks he is a dear friend
|Feb 21
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC