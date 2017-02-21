Tree committee hosting photography contest - 4:18 pm updated:
Capturing a unique aspect of a tree will be the goal of those entering the City of Xenia Tree Committee Spring Photography Contest. Photographs of a tree within the city limits of Xenia will be eligible with the winning photograph chosen by a panel of judges.
