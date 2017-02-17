School board member to receive award -

School board member to receive award -

Monday Feb 13

Xenia Community School District School Board member Dr. Robert P. Dillaplain is the recipient of a 2017 OSBA Award of Achievement. This award reflects his true commitment toward public education and the importance he attaches to his role on the Xenia school board.

