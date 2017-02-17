Probable cause found for Merrick brothers -
The Xenia Municipal Court ruled Feb. 2 that enough probable cause exists to believe Dustin Merrick, 25, of Xenia, allegedly committed two counts of aggravated murder and that Bret Merrick, 24, of Centerville, allegedly committed one count of felonious assault, two counts of complicity to aggravated burglary, and two counts of complicity to aggravated murder. The cases will now be transferred to the Greene County Common Pleas Court for presentment to a grand jury.
