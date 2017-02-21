Police investigating Vermont Drive sh...

Police investigating Vermont Drive shooting - 11:20 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

A man was shot inside his home on Vermont Drive Feb. 22 and Xenia police are trying to figure out what exactly happened. According to Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't move here 3 hr limuel 3
don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15) 6 hr jdb68 103
Timeshare Info 11 hr Tantor 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed democrat 20,852
Winnie Peacock (Aug '16) Wed Winnie 4
"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban" Wed Leon Harrison 6
Ryan Lucas St John Wed Truth seeker 21
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,764 • Total comments across all topics: 279,100,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC