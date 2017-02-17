OSU Ext. to host Barley Conference

Hosted by OSU Greene County Extension and Little Miami Farms, the Malting Barley Conference and Trade Show will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 24. The Malting Barley Conference and Trade Show will offer a full day of presentations from researchers and malting barley experts from The Ohio State University and Michigan State University. The conference will also include panel discussions from Ohio farmers and industry representatives, explaining the industry from production to product and the future forecast of malting barley as a commodity for Ohio growers.

