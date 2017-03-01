New buildings could be done within 2-3 years -
With voter approval, the district, with the community's input, will begin the design phase of the new middle/high school in 2017. By late 2018 construction should be underway and completed by 2020 or 2021.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|TimeToAct
|31,975
|Who do you support for Treasurer in Ohio in 2010? (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|Republican
|201
|Cops: Man poured beer on gator in basement (Jun '13)
|21 hr
|Suezanne
|13
|School Testing
|21 hr
|Informant
|4
|Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08)
|Tue
|bubbys friend
|58
|Dayton-area college bar named one of best in Am...
|Tue
|curious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC