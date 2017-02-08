MVCS Summit Century Ride set -
Local cyclists as well as participants in the both the Miami Valley Cycling Summit and International Trails Symposium , can now register to participate in the MVCS Summit Century Ride, which will begin at 7 a.m., Saturday, May 6, at Greene County Parks & Trails' Fairgrounds Recreation Center, 120 Fairground Rd. Participants may choose to ride in the 100-Mile Century Ride or the 62-Mile Century Ride that will travel from Xenia down the Little Miami Scenic Trail to Loveland and return to the FRC. Hosted by Greene County Parks & Trails, the ride will be supported by Support-and-Gear until 6 p.m. and offer multiple hospitality stops along the trail.
