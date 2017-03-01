Longtime Republican from Greene Count...

Longtime Republican from Greene County says he's disappointed...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Cleveland.com

Mike Pershing was a Republican for most of his life. But since the Iraq War, he said, he's voted for Democrats for president - including Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 min fuckyoface 20,860
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) 8 min TimeToAct 31,975
Election Who do you support for Treasurer in Ohio in 2010? (Oct '10) 13 hr Republican 201
News Cops: Man poured beer on gator in basement (Jun '13) 15 hr Suezanne 13
School Testing 15 hr Informant 4
News Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08) Tue bubbys friend 58
News Dayton-area college bar named one of best in Am... Tue curious 2
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,252,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC