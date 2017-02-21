Joyce Maxine Clark
The family will receive friends today, Thursday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. until service time at Hunter Funeral Home. Ms. Clark was born April 21, 1937, in Sparta, to the late AC Crowder and Dora Mae Bumbalough Clark.She was a retired secretary from General Motors and Fall Detective Bureau.
