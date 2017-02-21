Greene County pawn shop manager on Tr...

Greene County pawn shop manager on Trump: 'You've got to give him time:' Ohio Matters

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Jason Fister is bewildered by the way his son is learning math in second grade, and Fister blames the Common Core education standards. "The math that they're trying to teach him nowadays makes him more dumb," said Fister, who manages a pawn shop in downtown Xenia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't move here 6 hr limuel 3
don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15) 9 hr jdb68 103
Timeshare Info 14 hr Tantor 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed democrat 20,852
Winnie Peacock (Aug '16) Wed Winnie 4
"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban" Wed Leon Harrison 6
Ryan Lucas St John Wed Truth seeker 21
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,600 • Total comments across all topics: 279,103,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC