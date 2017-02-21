Fireworks returning for third year

Presented by the Xenia Rotary Club, the festival is named in honor of long-time Rotarian Kevin Sonnycalb, a Xenia businessman and civic leader. The free festival will feature music by Blue Moon Soup, a children's bike parade, child and adult fishing derbies, Mike Hemmelgarn's puppet show, a chalk art contest, bounce houses, and a fireworks display by Rozzi's Famous Fireworks.

