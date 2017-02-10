Federal lawsuit filed against Xenia - 4:41 pm updated:

A Jamestown Township man Feb. 9 filed a $1.6 million federal lawsuit against the City of Xenia, six former and current city council members and a current and former Xenia police officer. Virgil Vaduva claims the city violated his civil rights, specifically the first and 14th amendments and the Civil Rights Act, Title 42 when it passed an ordinance restricting panhandling "in all but extremely limited areas" Feb. 13, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.