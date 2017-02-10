Federal lawsuit filed against Xenia - 4:41 pm updated:
A Jamestown Township man Feb. 9 filed a $1.6 million federal lawsuit against the City of Xenia, six former and current city council members and a current and former Xenia police officer. Virgil Vaduva claims the city violated his civil rights, specifically the first and 14th amendments and the Civil Rights Act, Title 42 when it passed an ordinance restricting panhandling "in all but extremely limited areas" Feb. 13, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|why do white people smell like wet dogs? (Oct '14)
|19 hr
|white
|60
|I am a teenaged lesbian!
|19 hr
|Fan of Leon The Man
|3
|Leon's rotting jottings
|19 hr
|Fan of Leon The Man
|2
|Libraries are rude
|19 hr
|Library Lover
|6
|Be careful about which you open-border dim Dems...
|Feb 8
|The Duke of Hazard
|1
|Joesph Tracey Kmart exposes self 2008
|Feb 7
|Beechama
|1
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC