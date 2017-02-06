Education Digest -

Saturday Feb 4

Several area residents have been named to the Wilmington College Dean's List for the 2016 fall semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List honor, a student must be enrolled full-time and maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

