County, fairgrounds preparing for Hamvention - 4:48 pm updated:
Greene County commissioners received an update on Hamvention, the world's largest amateur radio gathering, which will be held Friday-Sunday, May 19-21 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center. Kathleen Wright, executive director for the county's convention and visitors bureau, took the podium at the commissioners' meeting Feb. 23 to report on past community events as well as upcoming events, like Hamvention.
Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
